Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Lou Paglia Sells 861 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Lou Paglia sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $13,371.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,680.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Price Performance

Sterling Check stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 54,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.49. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.95 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Check

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Check by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 943,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $18,939,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 812,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.