Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini Sells 3,000 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHOO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 56,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,117. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

