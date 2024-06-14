SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £153.72 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($195.75).

SThree Stock Down 1.9 %

LON STEM opened at GBX 419 ($5.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 325 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.83). The company has a market capitalization of £557.06 million, a P/E ratio of 997.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

