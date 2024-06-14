SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £153.72 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($195.75).
SThree Stock Down 1.9 %
LON STEM opened at GBX 419 ($5.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 325 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.83). The company has a market capitalization of £557.06 million, a P/E ratio of 997.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.
About SThree
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.