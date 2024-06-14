StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

