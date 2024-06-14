StockNews.com Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.18. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

