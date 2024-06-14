Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Shares of SSYS opened at $8.88 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $618.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

