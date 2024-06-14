Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Update

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 357,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 128,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.8 %

STRA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $123.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.