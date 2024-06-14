Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

