Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 57,396 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 523.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

