Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 995 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

