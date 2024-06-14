Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.