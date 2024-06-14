Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.