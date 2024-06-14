Studio Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

