Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 213,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 254,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

