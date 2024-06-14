Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,198,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 355,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 102,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

