Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 7,417 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,145,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.