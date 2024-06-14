Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SU stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Suncor Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 700,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 124,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 258,843 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 105.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

