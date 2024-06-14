Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Up 16.6%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 206,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,861,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27.

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

