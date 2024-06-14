Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
