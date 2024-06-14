Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.