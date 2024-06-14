Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 1,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $86.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

