T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $173.45 and last traded at $173.99. 410,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,694,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.40.

Specifically, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,680,180 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

