Taglich Brothers Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for QuantaSing Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for QuantaSing Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%.

QSG opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

