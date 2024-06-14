TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCCF opened at $33.10 on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.