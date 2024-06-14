TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBCCF opened at $33.10 on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.
About TBC Bank Group
