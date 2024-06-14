Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,900.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.19) and last traded at GBX 1,858 ($23.66), with a volume of 65897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,880 ($23.94).

Telecom Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,761.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,604.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,174.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Telecom Plus

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.