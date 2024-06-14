Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of Hold.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

