TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.20

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 8513699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

