Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 14,900.0% in May

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$29.50 during trading hours on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of C$29.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.50.

About Tessenderlo Group

See Also

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

