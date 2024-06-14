The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. 1,188,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

