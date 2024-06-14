The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,850.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,678.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,352.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,735.85.

Broadcom’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

