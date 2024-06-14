The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 4.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

