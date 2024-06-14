The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
MTW stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
