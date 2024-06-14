The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Get Middleby alerts:

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,165,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middleby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

