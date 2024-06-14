The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TWN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

