Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

