Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $283.53 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $283.53 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Threshold alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02862856 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,743,445.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.