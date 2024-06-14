TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.58

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 246525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.26.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.