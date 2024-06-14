Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 319,747 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,790,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,478,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cipher Mining last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.05 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

