Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$314,392.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,392.00.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,543.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting C$62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.32. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOU. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOU

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.