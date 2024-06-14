Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UGP. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 2.0 %

UGP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,899. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

