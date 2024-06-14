Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,432.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,432 ($56.44) and last traded at GBX 4,431.02 ($56.42), with a volume of 32554639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,415 ($56.22).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($63.16) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.30) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($45.84) to GBX 5,100 ($64.94) in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,957.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 36.74 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,743.12%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

