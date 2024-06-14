United Advisor Group LLC Takes $9.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,812 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. Microsoft comprises about 11.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 267,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 165.8% in the third quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 72.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $441.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $443.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

