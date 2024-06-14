United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the period. United Community Banks makes up approximately 0.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

