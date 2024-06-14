United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Jagroop Gill Buys 8,255 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 6th, Jagroop Gill bought 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill bought 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill bought 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill bought 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill purchased 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00.

UBFO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

