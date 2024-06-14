United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,012,284.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.19, for a total transaction of $1,012,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
UTHR stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.25. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $288.35.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
