Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.60

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as low as $26.32. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 3,564 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

