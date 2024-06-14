Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 269,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

