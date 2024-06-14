Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $31.04. 1,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
