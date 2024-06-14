UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 267,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,761. The firm has a market cap of $753.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

