VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 70.1% in May

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

