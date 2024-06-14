Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.00

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.42, with a volume of 14776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.31.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.