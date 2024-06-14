Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. 3,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

