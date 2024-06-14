Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$47.57 and last traded at C$47.60. 19,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 28,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.20.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.20.

